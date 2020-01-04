Coimbatore Vizha takes off on a musical note

Coimbatore Vizha, a 10-day annual event, took off here on Friday with a musical performance at Prozone Mall.

Three singers, who had taken part in Vijay TV’s Super Singer programme, performed for about a couple of hours. The organisers also released a “My Stamp” to commemorate the 12th edition of the Vizha.

The stamp was designed to highlight the need to conserve Nature even when there was technological advancements, said B. Praveen Kumarr, chairman of Young Indians (Yi), Coimbatore.

Anchored by Young Indians, the Vizha will have about 150 events conducted by more than 100 organisations. The activities include contests, sports, art expos, heritage walks, talks on Coimbatore, camp for Start-ups, and a comedy fest.

On the first day of the Vizha, PSG Institutions conducted PSG Kadambari, a classical music programme; Coimbatore District Small Industries Association is organising an event for the education sector (Edu Intec 2020); and about 120 students of Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science cleaned the Maruthamalai temple and the hill. They cleared nearly one tonne of waste.

One of the main attractions of the Vizha this year is a boat show. The Indian Navy and the Royal Madras Yacht Club will present the event at Kurichi Kulam on January 4 and 5. The aim is to promote sailing as a sport among the youth in the city and to stress on the need for water conservation.

Details of the programmes to be held every day as part of the Vizha are available on https://coimbatorevizha. com