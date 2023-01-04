Coimbatore vizha round up

January 04, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

‘Chettinadu Thiruvizha’ at Codissia on January 7 and 8

COIMBATOREThe Nagarathars Entrepreneurs Union in association with Lakshmi Ceramics and Chettinad Cement will organise ‘Chettinadu Thiruvizha’ at Codissia here on January 7 and 8, according to a press release. The event, held as a part of the Coimbatore Vizha, will be inaugurated by Collector G.S Sameeran on January 7 at 10.30 a.m. along with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Chettinad Group Chairman M.A.M.R Muthiah. There will be many attractions highlighting the traditional Chettinadu architecture, crafts, food and games. Event chairman V. Ramu said that the entry is free for the public and those who wish to have a hands-on experience can avail of a ‘Royalty Pass’ for ₹1,000. We expect 20,000 visitors totally, he added.

Nearly 300 take part in special sports and parasports event

As a part of the 15th Coimbatore Vizha that began on Wednesday in the city, nearly 300 differently-abled persons took part in the second edition of special sports and parasports at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science. Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap flagged off the event where intellectually-challenged children from 15 schools from across the district, about 100 adult para-athletes and 12 kids who were unable to attend classes due to their condition, participated, according to a release. Around 12 events were held for kids aged five to 18., and five sports — volleyball, basketball, fencing, powerlifting, and Archery — for adults took place.

School students taken on a ‘Journey to peace’

To educate kids on religion and harmony, 105 students from 26 schools in the district were taken to places of worship on Tuesday as a part of the Orumai Payanam (Journey for Peace) initiative under the Coimbatore Vizha 2023.

They were taken to Konniamman Temple, St. Michael’s Cathedral, Athar Jamath Masjid near Town Hall, Jain Temple at R.S. Puram, and Gurudwara Singh Sabha. They concluded the journey with an inter-faith prayer meet at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, Podanur, according to a release. Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan took part.