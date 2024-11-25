ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Vizha para sports event sees over 80 athletes compete

Published - November 25, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Para sports held at Dr. N.G.P. Institute of Technology in Coimbatore on Monday as part of Coimbatore Vizha. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The 17th Edition of Coimbatore Vizha hosted a para sports event at Dr. N.G.P. Institute of Technology on Monday, with over 80 athletes participating. The event aimed to promote inclusivity and empower individuals with disabilities.

V. Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police - Anti Terrorism Squad, Coimbatore, inaugurated the event as chief guest, alongside Akila Vaidhyanathan from The Amaze Charitable Trust.

The event featured eight sporting activities for both children and adults. For adults, the sports included Unified Cricket, Wheelchair Basketball, Sit-Down Volleyball, and Wheelchair Table Tennis. The children participated in events such as Special Children Throwball, Special Children Play Football, Unified Cricket, and Cycle with Disability.

This year’s event combined activities for both children and adults, differing from previous years when events were held separately. The event partnered with various para sports associations, including the Tamil Nadu Blind Cricket Association for the Blind Cricket event.

“Para sports is challenging both physically and in terms of the specialised equipment we use,” said P. Saranavakumar, a table tennis player. “Seeing athletes with disabilities participate can inspire others to push their limits. The unique aspect of para sports is how the equipment and adaptations empower us to compete at the same level as others, allowing us to demonstrate our abilities and resilience.”

