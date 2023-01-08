HamberMenu
Coimbatore Vizha Marathon held

January 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the Coimbatore Vizha Marathon on Sunday.

Participants at the Coimbatore Vizha Marathon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The 15th edition of Coimbatore Vizha began its concluding day events on Sunday with Coimbatore Vizha Marathon that saw nearly 5,000 participants.

According to a release from the organisers, the run was held in three categories - 10 km, five km, and 2.5 km- and started and ended at Nehru Stadium. Mayur Sundararajan, business head of Superfan, flagged off the 10 km event in which District Collector G.S. Sameeran, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap participated. All the participants received t-shirt, medal, and an e-certificate of participation.

The winners of the marathon are: 10 km (men) - M. Manikandan of Genesis Club; 10 km (women) - M. Ramya from TN Police, 10 km veterans (men) - M. Velayutham of Boisterous Runners, and 10 km veterans (women) - Shanthi Anand from Codissia Runners.

On the last day of the Vizha this year, a barkathon was also held in association with Omegatribes in which about 90 pet lovers took 50 dogs on a Nature walk. The walk was held in a private property at Anaikatti.

