Coimbatore Vizha kick-starts on November 23

A nine-day festival celebrating Coimbatore and its people is back in the city, this year from November 23 to December 1.

The Coimbatore Vizha, which is held in January every year, is advanced to coincide with Coimbatore Day, which falls on November 24. It is a celebration for the people and by the people and will include workshops, sports activities, cultural performances, and celebrations on all days from morning to evening.

Anchored by Young Indians, the Vizha has multiple organisations coming together to conduct programmes across the city for children, sportspersons, entrepreneurs, animal lovers, craftsmen and artists. The marquee events include Street Art, Food Festival, Classic Car Show, Pitch, marathon, and Double Decker bus ride.

The celebrations start on November 23 with a Classic Car show in the morning and concert by Jonita Gandhi in the evening. A grand parade will be held on Cross Cut Road on November 24. There will be a short film contest on November 27 and the grand finale of Pitch for startups on November 28. A food festival, presentation of Vizha awards and display of art works will be held on December 1, the concluding day.