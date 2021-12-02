‘Coimbatore Vizha’ from January 2 to 9

‘Coimbatore Vizha’, an annual event involving several organisations, will be held here from January 2 to 9.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara released the event poster and the mascot on Thursday.

Coimbatore Vizha Chair Ashwin Manohar said in a press release that the 14th edition of the event will have new elements that will be organised while adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

A laser show at Valankulam with the theme Netru, Indru, Nalai will be organised. Art Street will be held on January 8 and 9 along with workshops for children.

Coimbatore marathon, cyclathon, pitch fest for startups, cooking contest, a treasure hunt on electric vehicles, talks on farming, and a music fest are some of the other programmes proposed.

A paralympics sports fest is planned with the support of the Tamil Nadu Paralympics Sports Association, the press release said.