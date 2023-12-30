Coimbatore Vizha’s Double Takkar bus gives people a free joyride of the city

December 30, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Coimbatore Vizha’s 16th edition brings back a beloved icon: the Double Takkar 3.0, a double-decker bus meandering through the city’s bustling streets. This free ride, we figure out, is not just a bus trip; it is a panoramic adventure journeying through the city’s history and heart.

As two inquisitive souls who recently moved to the city, we had our heads turned in unison when the open double-decker bus passed by our side. It took us only a short time to jump into the rare opportunity to explore the city from the top deck. The bus took us along the Gandhipuram flyover, offering a panoramic urban view with its endless sky above and the vibrant town beneath. Much like Chippy, the Vizha mascot, we were enjoying a bird’s eye view in the 30-minute ride covering five to six kilometres through the heart of the city.

But Double Takkar is not just a sightseeing chariot. This bus boasts a glorious past. Chairperson of the organising committee Rahul Kamath traces its history: “Used by the Indian cricket team after their 2011 World Cup victory, it still ferries Chennai Super Kings and even launched the Women’s Premier League in March. This bus holds historic value, especially for sports fans.”

S Nishant, the co-chairperson of Coimbatore Vizha, adds, “People always welcome the bus because it is a different experience. The view from the second tier is always different as you go around the flyovers and the lakes. It has been an overwhelming response, and we’ve been running full till now.”

As the children discover the city, the elders rediscover it, reminiscing its nostalgic past. Vikram Ahuja from the organising team shares a snippet of his experience about a girl fulfilling her mother’s wish to travel in a double-decker. “Some took their aged parents and young kids for this mini excursion. There was one kid, I remember, who was so excited that he bought a toy bus in his hand. We have been receiving a great response across different age groups while carrying around 1200 people per day,” he says.

The varied emotions the 30-minute ride brings about in its travellers add to the heartfelt collection of a zillion stories the city preserves. As Takkar moves along the city, the camaraderie and excitement within its cosy corners slowly permeate outside, making people on the road spirited spectators of an onboard excursion. It appeared that the city was watching us back. Double Takkar 3.0 adds a new chapter to the city fables as the little tour attracts more crowds.

The buses will operate till January 8 from 10am to 8pm. You can use Coimbatore Vizha’s mobile app to book a free ride.