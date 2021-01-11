Coimbatore Vizha concludes

The nine-day annual Coimbatore Vizha concluded on Sunday with a series of events.

The virtual cyclathon had nearly 300 registrations and the marathon had nearly 900 registrations. As many as 35 of those who had registered for the cyclathon assembled at Race Course road and rode on seven different routes. The Pitch, which is to encourage startups, had over 90 registrations. The final pitching was held on Saturday and three select companies received cash prize of totally ₹45,000. Two of these startups are from Coimbatore and one from Mumbai.

The Art Street, which was virtual this year, had separate online galleries for the participating artists and workshops were held on Sunday too. For Chef’s Plate, an online cookery contest, 10 of the 60 registrations went to the finals held on Sunday evening.

On the final day, there was a music programme presented by Crescendo music club.

The Vizha, anchored by Young Indians (Yi), had gone virtual this year because of the pandemic.