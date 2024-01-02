Coimbatore Vizha brings ‘sound and light’ show to TNAU

January 02, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated January 03, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 15-minute ‘sound and light’ show was conducted at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday evening, as part of the 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha.

The event, held in association with Young India and Rotary Club of Coimbatore City, was inaugurated by V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU, and K. Madeswaran, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital. The show will be held at 6 p.m. every day till January 8.

Orumai Payanam, a key-event of Coimbatore Vizha, was held on Wednesday. About 120 students from 20 educational institutions and their teachers were taken to five different places of worship of different religions, located within 1.5 km radius in the city. The students started their journey in the morning from St. Michael’s Church, then they visited Konniamman Temple, Athar Jamaath Masjid, Gurudwara Singh Sabha and Jain Temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT