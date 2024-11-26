Coimbatore Vizha 2024: Gear up for a nostalgic ride with a vintage car show

The city gears up to celebrate its automotive heritage with a vintage and classic car show on November 23. Organised by Rotary Coimbatore City as part of the Coimbatore Vizha, this year’s edition brings together 42 meticulously restored vintage vehicles.

The event offers a day-long journey into the golden age of automobiles, starting with a morning parade from The Cosmopolitan Club in Racecourse and culminating in a public display at Lakshmi Mills Urban Center. The show is not just an ode to classic cars but also a chance to interact with restorers like Abhinandan Chandrasekhar, who runs Vintage Miles in Coimbatore.

“This event highlights Coimbatore’s passion for preserving automotive heritage,” says Abhinandan, who showcases six cars from his fleet from the 1930s to the 1970s. “We want to prove that these cars are not just relics of the past but drivable, reliable machines that can inspire others to appreciate vintage vehicles.”

“When we started four years ago, the event was an intimate affair, combining vintage and supercars,” says Arun Prasad Kumar, one of the organisers. “Back then, around 30–35 vintage cars participated. This year, we have 42 cars on display, reflecting the growing interest and enthusiasm.”

Initially restricted to select members, the show opened its doors to the public last year, drawing an impressive 1,500 to 2,000 visitors. “The response has been fantastic,” adds principal organiser N Senthil Kumar, “Many visitors are inspired to restore their own old cars or learn about maintenance techniques from collectors.”

The day begins with the cars assembling at The Cosmopolitan Club at 7.30am. After breakfast and a briefing, the parade will be flagged off at 9.30am by the district collector Kranthi Kumar and the commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan. The convoy will make its way to Lakshmi Mills Urban Center, where the cars will be displayed for public viewing from 10.30am to 5pm.

Among the highlights are iconic models such as the Fiat Topolino (1936), Chevrolet Master (1939), Mercedes-Benz Fintail (1960), and Toyota Sera (1991). However, organising such a show is not without its challenges. “Most of these cars are driven only once a year, which makes it difficult to get them event-ready,” says Arun. “Providing flatbeds to transport them could make participation even easier in the future.”

For restorers like Abhinandan, the event is an opportunity to showcase their labour of love. “Restoring vintage cars is about more than just mechanics — it’s about preserving history,” he explains. His journey began as a child tinkering with his father’s 1957 Ambassador, and today, he has restored over 100 cars, including some for royal families.

“These cars are not just museum pieces,” says Abhinandan. “They are valuable, appreciating assets, like gold, that can be admired and enjoyed.”