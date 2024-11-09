 />
Coimbatore Vizha 2024 features art competition for government school students

Published - November 09, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in the art competition held in the city on Saturday.

Students participating in the art competition held in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

As part of Coimbatore Vizha 2024, a large-scale art competition for government school students was held on Saturday, bringing together over 400 students from 133 schools.

The competition, part of the ‘Art Street’ initiative, invited students to present their visions for “Coimbatore in 2030,” with cash prizes totalling ₹22,500 awarded to the top entries. A panel of six judges selected the winners, and the top 100 artworks will be displayed at Art Street on Scheme Road, Race Course, on November 30 and December 1. The event also featured a canvas painting workshop organised by Kreationary, where students received art kits valued at ₹2.5 lakh.

Later in the evening, a special edition of the Isai Mazhai music festival took place at PRS Grounds. Organised in collaboration with Suriyan FM and Raj Melodies, the event aimed to honour and express gratitude for the services of Coimbatore Police and their families. Over 500 people attended, with performances from local bands.

Looking ahead, Isai Mazhai will continue its series of performances on November 16 and 17 at Kumaraswamy Lake, and November 23 and 24 at Periyakulam Lake. From November 25 to 29, a Canter Van will travel across Coimbatore, visiting locations including Kinathukadavu (Nov. 25), Kovaipudur (Nov. 26), Thondamuthur (Nov. 27), Sulur (Nov. 28), and KNG Pudur (Nov. 29).

