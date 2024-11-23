Coimbatore Vizha 2024 begins with focus on road safety through ‘No Helmet, No Entry’ initiative

The 17th edition of Coimbatore Vizha began on Saturday at the CODISSIA Grounds and was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s event combined celebration with advocacy through the launch of the “No Helmet, No Entry” initiative, aimed at promoting road safety. Educational institutions, IT parks, and hospitals in Coimbatore were encouraged to deny entry to two-wheeler riders without helmets.

“Coimbatore should set an example for road safety by promoting helmet use. Coimbatore Vizha is not just a celebration but also a platform for meaningful advocacy,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, over 40 vintage and classic cars took to the streets of Coimbatore on Saturday in a rally organised by Rotary Coimbatore City in collaboration with Coimbatore Vizha 2024.

The event, flagged off by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the Coimbatore Cosmopolitan Club, concluded at the Lakshmi Mills Urban Centre. Additional Collector (Development) Sweta Suman, along with Rotary office-bearers and Vizha Co-Chairs, participated in the event.

The rally featured iconic models such as Hindustan Motors’ Ambassador, Chevrolet Depot Hack Woody (1931), Studebaker Champion (1955), and Plymouth Savoy (1957). Car enthusiasts from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Chennai displayed vehicles from the 1930s to the 1980s, capturing public attention along the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said, ”Coimbatore is known for its contribution to the automotive industry. This rally and show will inspire the public to witness the elegance of the vintage and classic cars and also see how cars belonging to the current era have evolved.”

Reportedly, for the first time, cars from the “Preservation Class,” celebrated for their original, unaltered condition, were showcased in Coimbatore.

K. Ganesh, a vintage car restorer, commented, “Preserving and maintaining these cars is challenging. Events like this create awareness, inspire interest, and support livelihood in the restoration field.”

As part of Vizha, an exhibition of Indian folk, tribal, and mural paintings was held at Lakshmi Mills Urban Centre. The display featured art forms like Madhubani from Bihar, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, Gond from Madhya Pradesh, and Pata Chitra from West Bengal, highlighting India’s rich artistic traditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.