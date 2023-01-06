ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Vizha 2023 | Annual Agricultural Festival on January 7, 8

January 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Coimbatore Vizha 2023, Thiru Sengoda Gounder Educational Trust and Sri Shakthi Institute Of Engineering and Technology will be hosting the fifth Annual Agricultural Festival — ‘Velan Thiruvizha 2023’ — on January 7 and 8 to encourage agriculture and to raise awareness on fisheries and new technologies. The event will be inaugurated at 9 a.m. on January 7, and the stalls will be opened by Collector G.S. Sameeran and Chairman of the institution S. Thangavelu, according to a press release.

Display of latest farm equipment, cattle competitions, rekla contest and a cultural programme will be held. Various banks will provide information on farmer subsidies and agricultural loans. The entry is free, the release said.

