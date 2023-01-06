Coimbatore Vizha 2023 | Annual Agricultural Festival on January 7, 8

January 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As part of Coimbatore Vizha 2023, Thiru Sengoda Gounder Educational Trust and Sri Shakthi Institute Of Engineering and Technology will be hosting the fifth Annual Agricultural Festival — ‘Velan Thiruvizha 2023’ — on January 7 and 8 to encourage agriculture and to raise awareness on fisheries and new technologies. The event will be inaugurated at 9 a.m. on January 7, and the stalls will be opened by Collector G.S. Sameeran and Chairman of the institution S. Thangavelu, according to a press release.

Display of latest farm equipment, cattle competitions, rekla contest and a cultural programme will be held. Various banks will provide information on farmer subsidies and agricultural loans. The entry is free, the release said.