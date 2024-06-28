The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in Coimbatore on Friday fined four persons, who were found carrying unaccounted cash and other documents during a surprise check held at the Coimbatore south regional transport office (RTO) in 2004.

Special judge S. Mohana Ramya found touts —A.K. Nurallah, K. Periasamy, S. Senthilkumar, R. Gunaseelan and P.T. Jalaluddin— guilty in the case. Periasamy died in May 2021. The court imposed a total of ₹65,000 as fine on the four others.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), District Inspection Cell officer L. Paulraj and DVAC sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Girimurugan carried out a joint surprise check at the Coimbatore south RTO on July 14, 2004.

Nurullah and Periyasamy were found in possession of RTO related documents, including learners’ licence registration, driving licences and vehicle registration certificates, and unaccounted cash — ₹1,550 and ₹11,150.

During the surprise check proceedings, Senthil Kumar, Gunasheelan and Jalauddin left the place on seeing the officials. Their hand bags contained RTO office related documents and unaccounted money - ₹7,415, ₹7,825 and ₹11,610. A case was registered against the five men and the charge-sheet was filed on May 26, 2009.

The court examined 23 prosecution witnesses and 57 documents. It found the five accused guilty for offence under Section 8 of PC Act, 1988. The judge imposed a fine of ₹25,000, ₹15,000, ₹ 15,000 and ₹10,000 on Nurallah, Senthilkumar, Gunaseelan and Jalaluddin respectively.

