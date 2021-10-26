Coimbatore urged to tap potential in the IT sector

COIMBATORE:

Coimbatore has everything that can enable it to be the next Bengaluru in the country in the IT sector, said Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, IT Department, Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore’s virtual IT event - Connect Coimbatore on Tuesday, he said Coimbatore district has connectivity, educational institutions, and pleasant weather that will all help in catapulting it to become the second Bengaluru in the IT sector. The entire district has scope to grow in this sector.

COVID-19 has shown that technology is the only way to go forward and there are new challenges too. The public policy should change to accommodate the new challenges.

According to Ajay Yadav, Managing Director of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu, Elcot has developed IT parks in different parts of the State so that all regions benefit from the IT revolution. Apart from the IT park that it developed with Tidel in Coimbatore, it is developing a new IT building here.

Sanjay Tyagi, Director of STPI, said the Central and State governments are setting up centres of excellence and entrepreneurship to remove the barriers of growth for startups. As part of this initiative, a centre of excellence for startups in the financial technology sector was set up in Tamil Nadu.

Co-convenor of the ICT panel of CII - Coimbatore, Aruna Thangaraj, said automation has disrupted the digital world in the last one-and-a-half years because of COVID. It is now the key factor of all innovation. Hence, Connect Coimbatore’s focus is on “Digital Disruption Post COVID”.

Arjun Prakash, chairman of CII - Coimbatore, said the Connect event has been instrumental in spearheading investments in Tamil Nadu.