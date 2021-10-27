Coimbatore urged to tap potential in IT sector

Coimbatore has everything that can enable it to be the next Bengaluru in the country in the IT sector, said Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, IT Department, Tamil Nadu.

At the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore’s virtual IT event - Connect Coimbatore on Tuesday, he said Coimbatore district had connectivity, educational institutions and pleasant weather that would all help in catapulting it to become the second Bengaluru in the IT sector.

Scope to grow

The entire district had scope to grow in this sector.

COVID-19 had shown that technology was the only way to go forward and there were new challenges too. The public policy should change to accommodate the new challenges, he said.

According to Ajay Yadav, Managing Director of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu, Elcot had developed IT parks in different parts of the State so that all regions benefited from the IT revolution.

Apart from the IT park that it developed with Tidel in Coimbatore, it was developing a new IT building as well.

Centres of excellence

Sanjay Tyagi, Director of STPI, said the Central and State governments were setting up centres of excellence and entrepreneurship to remove the barriers of growth for startups.

As part of this initiative, a centre of excellence for start-ups in the financial technology sector was set up in Tamil Nadu.

Co-convenor of the ICT panel of CII - Coimbatore, Aruna Thangaraj, said automation had disrupted the digital world in the last one-and-a-half years because of COVID-19.

It was now the key factor of all innovation.

Focus

Hence, Connect Coimbatore’s focus was on ‘Digital Disruption Post COVID’, she said.

Arjun Prakash, chairman of CII - Coimbatore, said the Connect event had been instrumental in spearheading investments in Tamil Nadu.