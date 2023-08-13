Coimbatore urban development authority to become operational soon

August 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu government will expedite the process to make Urban Development Authority for Coimbatore operational, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy.

Speaking at a function organised here recently by the Indian Institute of Architects, Coimbatore chapter, he said apart from the Chennai Urban Development Authority, similar bodies were planned in six cities. These would be operational soon.

Regarding Master Plans for cities, the Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conducted a review meeting and said 22% of the State, covering towns and cities with more than 25,000 population, should have Master Plan. At present, 19% of such areas were covered.

Mr. Muthusamy also urged architects, builders, and engineers to ensure that unapproved buildings and structures with deviations were not constructed. It was very difficult to get electricity connection for unapproved buildings. It was estimated that about 40 % of buildings in the State were unapproved. A case was going on in the Supreme Court and it had asked the measures to be taken by the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that unapproved buildings were not constructed.

There were two lakh students doing engineering courses in the State at present. Buildings were not constructed without architects now. Even housing board houses should be attractive in appearance, he said.

The Coimbatore chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects conferred “Life Time Achievement Award” on A.N. Sachidanandan, former Director of School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University, Chennai, at the function.

S. Jeyakumar was elected president of the Coimbatore chapter of the Institute. Karunambika Kumar is the vice-president, A. Ashish Raichuraa is the secretary, and Biswajit Paul is the treasurer.

