Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0 | Panel discussion on July 13 to discuss Kovaipudur as an emerging destination for retirement communities

July 11, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A panel discussion will be held in Coimbatore on July 13, on ‘Kovaipudur- An emerging destination for retirement communities.’

Presented by real estate developer G Square Group and powered by The Hindu, the panel discussion is the second in the series ‘Coimbatore Unlimted 2.0’, and will have three panelists: R. Karthik Narayan, founder and managing director of Athulya Senior Care, Chennai; A. Sridharan, founder and managing director, CovaiCare, Coimbatore, and Rahul Padmanabhan, senior care consultant and medical director, Dr. Rahul’s Elder Care, Coimbatore. The session will be moderated by Omkar Vikram Sankar, managing director, Sankar Group, Coimbatore.

Coimbatore is known for its retirement communities that attracts senior citizens from across the country, and the services offered at these projects. The discussion will focus on opportunities that Kovaipudur offers, and how its serene landscape makes it an ideal destination for retirement communities. The event will be held at Vivanta by Taj, Race Course Road, from 6 p.m. onwards on July 13.

Puthiya Thalaimurai is the TV partner.

Entry for the event is by invitation only. To register, visit, bit.ly/CBEUNLIMITED or scan the QR code given.

A discussion on how the road network in Coimbatore makes it an ideal destination for various sectors was held here recently as part of the series.

