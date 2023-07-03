Coimbatore unit of BJP seeks govt. intervention to resolve quarry owners’ strike

July 03, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party members of Coimbatore have urged the State government to find a solution to the indefinite strike by the Tamil Nadu Quarry, Crusher and Lorry Owners’ Association. The quarry owners are on strike from June 26.

In a petition to the district administration during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, the party said that due to the strike alleged that . there is a sharp increase in the price of construction materials and the State was facing massive revenue loss.

Vellalore housing

The housing units in Vellalore must be brought to public use as the unused premises are being used illegally by anti-social elements, according to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in a petition to the Collector.

“Built six years ago, the premises consists of a Primary Health Centre, a school and a community hall. Unidentified persons break into this campus for consuming alcohol and indulge in anti-social activities at night for several years. No action has been taken by officials so far,” the members said in their petition.

