ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore unit of BJP seeks govt. intervention to resolve quarry owners’ strike

July 03, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP cadre at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday to submit petition seeking to end the stone quarry and crusher owners’ strike. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Bharatiya Janata Party members of Coimbatore have urged the State government to find a solution to the indefinite strike by the Tamil Nadu Quarry, Crusher and Lorry Owners’ Association. The quarry owners are on strike from June 26.

In a petition to the district administration during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, the party said that due to the strike alleged that . there is a sharp increase in the price of construction materials and the State was facing massive revenue loss.

Vellalore housing

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The housing units in Vellalore must be brought to public use as the unused premises are being used illegally by anti-social elements, according to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in a petition to the Collector.

“Built six years ago, the premises consists of a Primary Health Centre, a school and a community hall. Unidentified persons break into this campus for consuming alcohol and indulge in anti-social activities at night for several years. No action has been taken by officials so far,” the members said in their petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US