ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore under security blanket for Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow

March 17, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As a trial run for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Coimbatore, the security vehicle convoy conducted a rehearsal from Saibaba Temple junction to R.S. Puram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in Coimbatore city from Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Monday evening.

The police said that 5,000 police personnel from different districts will be in charge of the security in the city. Members of the Special Protection Group will accompany the Prime Minister throughout his journey, roadshow, and stay in the city.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore airport at 5.35 p.m. and reach the starting point of the roadshow on Mettupalayam Road by 5.45 p.m. The event is expected to end by 6.50 p.m. at RS Puram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Madras High Court gives nod for PM Modi’s roadshow in Coimbatore

Police personnel have been deployed along the roadshow route from Sunday and vehicles have been disallowed from parking on either side of the road. Officials from Delhi, who are in charge of the Prime Minister’s security, visited the route and held discussions with city police officials.

After the roadshow, Mr. Modi will stay at the Circuit House in the city and leave for Palakkad in Kerala on an Indian Air Force chopper from Coimbatore airport by 9.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Narendra Modi / bjp

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US