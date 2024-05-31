GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore | Treatment continues for ailing elephant amid signs of recovery

Published - May 31, 2024 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The ailing elephant, with belts fastened to a crane, has tender moments with its calf. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Forest Department continued to provide treatment to the ailing adult elephant in Thadagam division of Coimbatore range for the second day on Friday, even as the animal displayed signs of recovery.

A day after over 50 bottles of glucose and fruits were administered, the elephant on Friday stood up with the support of belts attached to a crane, and began feeding its four-month calf that has remained close all along.

The elephant’s body temperature that was high on Thursday has normalised, and was able to consume fodder along with fruits.

The belt offered only minimal support and the elephant mostly stood on its own strength, a Forest Department official said.

The treatment will continue for two days for the elephant to gain complete strength and thereafter efforts will be taken to unite it with its herd, the official added.

