Coimbatore traders to comply with restrictions

COIMBATORE

05 May 2021 23:38 IST

Almost all traders in Coimbatore will down shutters from Thursday, following instructions from the government as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

C. Balasubramanian, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said the chamber and the Federation of Trade Associations of Coimbatore have asked the member units to comply with all the guidelines. "We have also asked the traders to pay salaries to the workers for this period," he said.

The government instructions are clear and some sectors are seeking exemption saying they cater to the essential services. The district administration and the Coimbatore Corporation are expected to give clear instructions on Wednesday, he added.

"There is no blanket ban. Those who have godowns can continue to supply from the godowns to their buyers. Those with offices can have 50 % staff working. So, the new restrictions should not be a problem," he said.