Coimbatore tops in State with 34 positive cases

With 28 persons testing positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday, Coimbatore has the highest number of cases in the State - 34.

Of those who tested positive on Wednesday, 27 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi.

While 21 of them are from Mettuaplayam, six are from Pollachi. All of them were admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. The other person who tested positive and got admitted to the hospital on Wednesday is the husband of the Podanur Railway Hospital doctor who is already in the isolation ward of the ESI Hospital along with her 10-month-old son, her 58-year-old mother and 51-year-old housemaid after they all tested positive earlier.

Two others, a woman from K.K. Pudur who returned from Spain and a businessman from Tiruppur who returned from London, are under observation at the hospital.

According to Health Department officials, 32 persons from Mettupalayam were put under observation when they returned from Delhi after the conference. While 21 tested positive on Wednesday, 11 others tested negative.

The officials explained that 12 persons from Pollachi and Anamalai areas had attended the conference and six of them tested positive on Wednesday.

Results awaited

The officials were awaiting the test results of nine persons from Annur and 17 persons from Coimbatore city, who had attended the conference. The Health Department said the condition of all the 34 positive cases in Coimbatore, and the others under observation at the ESI Hospital for exhibiting symptoms, was stable.

The department will demarcate containment zones at Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Anamalai in view of the new positive cases.

Health workers will conduct door-to-door checks to know whether residents in these localities have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, cold, sore throat and breathlessness.