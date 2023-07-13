ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore to Sharjah flight delayed due to technical glitch

July 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Arabia flight from Coimbatore International Airport to Sharjah was delayed due to a technical glitch on Thursday morning.

According to airport authorities, the flight was delayed at Coimbatore airport for 30 minutes due to technical reasons as declared by the pilot in command. They added that the aircraft did not take off and there was no incident of bird hit.

The flight from Sharjah (G9413) landed at Coimbatore airport around 4 a.m. The return flight to Sharjah (G9414), which was scheduled to leave at 4.30 a.m., got delayed after a technical issue was detected before the take off, airport sources said.

The Air Arabia office in Coimbatore, however, said there was no delay in the flight to Sharjah on Thursday. As per aircraft tracker website ‘Flightradar24’, G9414 departed from Coimbatore airport at 7.31 a.m. and landed at Sharjah airport at 9.25 a.m.

