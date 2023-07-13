HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore to Sharjah flight delayed due to technical glitch

July 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Arabia flight from Coimbatore International Airport to Sharjah was delayed due to a technical glitch on Thursday morning.

According to airport authorities, the flight was delayed at Coimbatore airport for 30 minutes due to technical reasons as declared by the pilot in command. They added that the aircraft did not take off and there was no incident of bird hit.

The flight from Sharjah (G9413) landed at Coimbatore airport around 4 a.m. The return flight to Sharjah (G9414), which was scheduled to leave at 4.30 a.m., got delayed after a technical issue was detected before the take off, airport sources said.

The Air Arabia office in Coimbatore, however, said there was no delay in the flight to Sharjah on Thursday. As per aircraft tracker website ‘Flightradar24’, G9414 departed from Coimbatore airport at 7.31 a.m. and landed at Sharjah airport at 9.25 a.m.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / aviation safety / air transport / transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.