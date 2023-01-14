Coimbatore to see partly cloudy sky from Jan 15: IMD

January 14, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

Coimbatore district is likely to see a partly cloudy sky from January 15, and fog may clear, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) portal on Saturday. From January 15 to 20, the sky would remain to be partly cloudy and the temperature would remain at 18°C minimum and 29°C maximum, the agency predicted.

Further, a ground frost was likely to occur at one or two places over the hill ranges of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts during night hours, it said.

As per IMD, on January 14 (Saturday), the district saw a minimum temperature of 17.4°C and a maximum of 30.6°C and the sky was foggy and misty in the morning and partly cloudy later. On January 13, the district saw a maximum of 28°C and 16.5°C minimum. Karamadai saw the lowest temperature of 17.3°C maximum and 13.9°C minimum, the agency said.