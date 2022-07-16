Coimbatore to host tech fest for govt school students in January 2023

Collector G.S Sameeran playing chess with students during an interaction programme at SACON at Anaikatti in Coimbatore district on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore district will host a tech fest in January 2023 for government school students.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Saturday, Collector G. S. Sameeran said that as part of Naan Mudhalvan programme, students taking part in the tech fest would be taken on an environmental trip. “Partnering with SACON (Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History), we plan to take students on environmental trips. Students can do a local study with the knowledge they gained from the trips. These studies will be displayed at student centres. We also will conduct tech fests in January next year for the children,” he said.

Earlier, the Collector interacted with 48 government school students from across the district at SACON at Anaikatti under the 'Polam Right'.

The participants, including 28 boys and 20 girls and 12 teachers from nine schools - including Government Higher Secondary schools from Negamam, Pollachi, Odhakalmandapam, Kalveerampalayam, Malumichambatti and Vadasittur, visited the Centre as part of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

The Collector elaborated on the metamorphosis process of butterflies, their habitat, role in a natural cycle. He told the students that it was the duty of man to protect these species and natural flora and fauna. He also explained the bird types, characteristics, habitat and behaviour to the children at the Centre's bird sanctuary.

Later, the Collector played chess with the students of government schools in Anaikatti to create awareness among children about the 44th Chess Olympiad that will take place in Chennai.