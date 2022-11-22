Coimbatore to host Science-20 Summit meeting next year

November 22, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore will host next year the Science-20 Summit meeting, which will be held as part of the G-20 meetings in India.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, who on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting for preparations of Science-20 meetings, said the meeting would be held in Coimbatore on July 21 and 22 next year. The theme would be “Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Growth”. The sub themes would be non-conventional energy for a greener future, connecting science to society and culture, and holistic health: cure and prevention of disease.

Officials here said that, however, there was no official communication yet in this regard.

