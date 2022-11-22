  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore to host Science-20 Summit meeting next year

November 22, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore will host next year the Science-20 Summit meeting, which will be held as part of the G-20 meetings in India.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, who on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting for preparations of Science-20 meetings, said the meeting would be held in Coimbatore on July 21 and 22 next year. The theme would be “Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Growth”. The sub themes would be non-conventional energy for a greener future, connecting science to society and culture, and holistic health: cure and prevention of disease.

Officials here said that, however, there was no official communication yet in this regard.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.