Coimbatore to host 59th annual meet of Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation

June 13, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The 59th annual meeting of the Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation (ATBC) will be held at the Kumaraguru Institutions in Coimbatore from July 2 to 6.

Organisers said on Tuesday that over 400 participants, including 200 from foreign countries, are expected for the conference which will be held on the theme ‘Balancing Science, Conservation and Society.

According to ATBC, the conference aims at bringing early career professionals and experts from around the world towards science and conservation of tropical habitats. The event will have 10 key speakers, over 100 symposiums, over 200 sessions, over 190 poster presentations and three pavilions.

Ramesh Krishnamurthy of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), chairman of the organising committee, said the event would also have special sessions on the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and ‘corporates for conservation’.

Indian Regional Association for Landscape Ecology, Kumaraguru Institutions, WII, Sacon, Osai, the Government Arts College Udhagamandalam and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal are the organisers of the conference. Members of the organising committee K. Kalidasan from Osai, P.V. Karunakaran from Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and C. Saravanan from Kumaraguru Institutions, spoke.

