Coimbatore to host 3-day food festival from Jan.10

For the fifth year, the Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association will organise “Taste of Coimbatore”, a food festival, here from January 10 to 12.

With 140 stalls spread over 4.5 acres near the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, visitors can have a full course meal by just spending approximately ₹150 a person, say the organisers.

“The quantity and the price will be less (at the event) compared to the rates in the hotels. We want the visitors to taste different kinds of foods from various stalls,” said R. Balachander, chairman of the event.

Nearly 125 of the 140 counters will be food stalls. The hotels and restaurants will mainly serve their signature dishes.

“The stalls come for brand promotion. Last year, about 100 brands that took part in the festival registered a total business of ₹5 crore,” he said.

The stalls will offer juices, snacks, organic food, different cuisines, fast food, and regular vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Only a few stalls will have take away counters, he said.

The food festival will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on all the three days and counters will be open for entry tickets from 1 p.m. at the venue. The entry ticket is ₹120 per head for all those aged above 12 years. Tickets can also be booked online on Book My Show or purchased at the hotels.

Music concerts

“This year, we want to offer entertainment and food. On all the three days there will be music concerts. On the first day, it will be Stephen Devassy, on the second day, Anuradha Sriram and on the last day, Diwakar and team. Traditional cultural performances such as Silambattam and Oyilattam will also be held on the ground,” Mr. Balachander said.

Milky Mist has organised a demonstration by Chef Damu on all the three days and visitors can interact with him too.

There will be stalls selling alternative packing materials.