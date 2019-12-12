Coimbatore to have woman as mayor

Worshipful madam mayor is how the city’s residents and Coimbatore Corporation councillors will get to address the next mayor, as the State government has reserved the mayor’s post for women.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in a gazette publication of December 4 said that Coimbatore would be one among the seven municipal corporations that would have women mayors. The Department had reserved Vellore for women from Scheduled Caste and Thoothukudi for Scheduled Caste.

In 2016, the government had for the first time reserved the Coimbatore mayor’s post for women but it did not conduct the election. The gazette publication had only confirmed what it had said in 2016.

Commenting on the development, a senior Corporation officer said that the government had to publish a fresh list because when it made the reservation way back in 2016, the number of municipal corporation was not what it is today – 15.

And as it had to reserve 50% of the posts for women, the government had issued a fresh gazette notification.