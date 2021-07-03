Coimbatore to have portal for COVID-19 management

Coimbatore

03 July 2021 00:20 IST

Plans on to launch it on August 15

The Coimbatore district administration and voluntary organisations will work together to launch a portal that will list the future requirements and contributions received for COVID-19 management in the district.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran held a meeting in this regard on Friday with the members of the voluntary organisations.

Administrator of Namma Kovai group and secretary of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore R. Raveendran said industries, trade, institutions, voluntary organisations, and NGOs had donated materials worth ₹32 crore to strengthen the healthcare service and infrastructure during the second wave of COVID-19 in the district. The contributions included PPEs, oxygen concentrators, food, medicines, medical equipment, and even house keeping and security personnel.

Apart from these, industries had contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Now, there is a need to strengthen the primary health centres. By developing a portal, the requirements of these centres can be listed on a common platform and the donors can know where to give and what they can contribute. All contributions will be documented and acknowledged. The portal will also ensure equal distribution of the contributions to all PHCs. All equipment and resources contributed during the second wave will be maintained for future use.

“The Namma Kovai team is working with the district administration in developing the portal. The plan is to launch it on August 15,” he said.