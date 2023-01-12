Coimbatore to get vegetable market developed on PPP mode

January 12, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district is likely to get a wholesale vegetable market developed on public private partnership (PPP) mode at a total cost of nearly ₹25 crore.

As many as 80 wholesale traders, who have stalls at any one of the vegetable markets in the city, have jointly purchased 11 acres at Thirumalaiyampalayam. The Central government has approved ₹10 crores grant each to Coimbatore, Theni, and Kanyakumari to develop vegetable markets. The district administration, Agriculture Department, and the vegetable traders are working jointly to develop the 11 acres into a wholesale vegetable market on PPP mode.

M. Rajendran, president of the TK market vegetable traders’ association, told The Hindu on Thursday the traders submitted a detailed project proposal to the district administration about 10 days ago. The plan was to develop over 80 stalls, each measuring minimum 3,500 sq.ft., with solar energy (2 kw for each stall), rest rooms, waste management systems, weighing machines, parking area, 70 feet road, solar street lights, underground drainage and electricity cables, and drinking water connections.

Each shop would have space to park lorries to load and unload vegetables and also to provide accommodation for the workers. The traders had invested money and purchased the land. “If developed as planned, this will be a model market to the entire State,” he said.

An official source said the land was located close to the National Highways and it would come as contribution from the traders. The facilities could be developed with grant from the Centre, if the project was approved. “The aim is to develop a market with modern facilities to reduce post harvest losses,” the official said.

Mr. Rajendran said Kerala was a major market for wholesale vegetable traders in Coimbatore. If the market was developed, sales to Kerala would increase as the market would be located just eight km from Walayar. It would also reduce the number of lorries entering the city, he said.