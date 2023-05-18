Coimbatore to get two industrial parks for the Defence sector

May 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

Coimbatore will get two industrial parks for the Aerospace and Defence sectors apart from a common engineering facility centre, said B. Krishnamoorthy, special secretary and project director of TIDCO here on Thursday.

The Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Confederation of Indian Industry in association with Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) organised here a programme on “Accelerating Defence and Aerospace Industry in TN Defence Corridor”. The programme was co-ordinated by Kumaraguru Centre for Industrial Research and Innovation.

Speaking at the inaugural of the programme, Mr. Krishnamoorthy said the parks will come up at Varapatti (about 400 acres) and Sulur (nearly 200 acres). Land acquisition is in an advanced stage for one of the parks and land survey has commenced for another. The common engineering facility centre will come up at ₹ 400 crore. It will support the industry from design to manufacture of products for the aerospace and Defence sectors.

Chairman and Managing Director of TIIC, Hans Raj Verma, said the TIIC and UNIDO will organise a series of workshops to familiarise the industries in the State on industry 4.0 and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). Industries need to reduce specific water and power consumption to be part of the global supply chain. The first workshop will be held at Ranipet on May 31 for six sectors, including leather and dairy. “Technology is imperative for MSMEs and we need partnerships with educational institutions to become a technology leader,” he said. The TIIC has transformed from being a mere lender to give value addition to the MSMEs. “We have invested in the long-term sustainability of MSMEs,” he added.

Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore District Collector, said the Defence sector will play a major role in generating cutting edge technology jobs to youth who graduate from the 77 engineering colleges in the district. Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu can play an eminent role in the development of the Defence sector in the country.

According to R. Rajesh, chairman of SIDM TN chapter, the Society is the focal point of Indian Defence industry. It conducted similar programmes in Hosur and Salem too.