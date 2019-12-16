Coimbatore to get special court for POCSO Act cases

Coimbatore district will soon get a special court for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sources in the Combined Court Complex - Coimbatore said that the special court was to come up here based on a ruling of the Supreme Court in July, which directed to set up special courts in districts that had over 100 cases registered under the POCSO Act pending trial.

As of now, around 120 cases registered under the POCSO Act were pending trial in the Mahila Court in Coimbatore, said sources.

Once the new court becomes operational, the Mahila Court will handle cases that are dealt by a court of sessions, they added.

Trial nearing completion

The prosecution on Monday completed arguments in the case related to the sexual assault-cum murder of a seven-year-old girl from a village near Thudiyalur in March this year.

Special Public Prosecutor U. Sankaranarayan sought Mahila Court judge J. Radhika to award maximum punishment for the accused Santhosh Kumar (32) of Thondamuthur.

The court has scheduled to hear the arguments of the defence counsel from December 19.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan said that the prosecution case was strong enough to seek the maximum sentence for the accused.

As many as eleven persons were awarded death sentences by trial courts in different cases in which Mr. Sankaranarayanan had appeared as Special Public Prosecutor.