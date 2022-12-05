  1. EPaper
Coimbatore to get its first pet crematorium at Seeranaickenpalayam

Land has been demarcated for the 600 square feet crematorium to be built at ₹40 lakh

December 05, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Collector (second from right), City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right) Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (third from right) with Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City members at the groundbreaking ceremony of a pet crematorium at Seeranaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on Monday.

Coimbatore Collector (second from right), City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right) Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (third from right) with Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City members at the groundbreaking ceremony of a pet crematorium at Seeranaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It had been an arduous task for pet owners in Coimbatore to find a designated place to cremate or bury their beloved companions. But, not any more. The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City will soon construct a crematorium for small pets at Seeranaickenpalayam.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was presided over by Collector G.S. Sameeran here on Monday.

The land for the 600 square feet crematorium, to be built at ₹40 lakh, has been demarcated and the complex will consist of a waiting hall, a room for the incinerator, parking space for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and a garden, said the Club’s president Aparna Sunku.

Though the fee is yet to be fixed, it is free for stray animals, she added.

She said the incinerator could cremate pets up to 40kg and a maximum of six cremations could be done in a day.

Inviting contributions, she said that the donations would be eligible for deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

In order to raise funds to cover the cost of construction, incinerator and maintenance, the club has planned a golf tournament and sundowner on December 24 at the Coimbatore Golf Club. Entry is ₹5,000 per couple and ₹3,000 for stags for the party, Ms. Sunku said.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Regional Joint Director of Department of Animal Husbandry R. Perumalsamy and Rotary Club members Chirag Vora, M.M. Raja and Sunku Radesh Kumar took part in the ceremony.

