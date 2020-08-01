Coimbatore to get hi-tech Aavin parlour

COIMBATORE

01 August 2020 22:18 IST

Aavin Coimbatore, which sells nearly 1.60 lakh litres of milk a day in the district, has launched an online system for customers to get milk cards.

With the threat of COVID-19 spread, customers need not visit the zonal offices. They can apply for the card online (aavincoimbatore.com), make payments online, and get the cards, said General Manager of Coimbatore district Aavin, R. Ravikumar.

Further, Aavin launched the sale of milk by-products through PDS outlets in the district from August 1. Customers could buy ghee and panneer through the outlets, he added.

Aavin would soon establish a 24 X 7 hi-tech Aavin parlour at RS Puram. Minister SP Velumani laid foundation for the parlour recently. The parlour would be functional in eight months.

With a built up area of 3,306 sq.ft, it would have seating, vehicle parking facilities and a children’s park. Customers who wanted to have Aavin ice cream, flavoured milk or other products need not go in for take aways. They could have the products at the parlour, Mr. Ravikumar said.

In a release, the Minister said Coimbatore district had 346 milk producers cooperative societies through which 1.90 lakh litres of milk was procured a day.

The total sale of milk a day was about 1.60 lakh litres. Products such as paneer, ghee, cheese, ice cream, and chocolate were also sold. About 200 retail traders and 20 wholesale dealers were appointed this year to sell Aavin products in the district. About 27 kiosks were set up at ₹ 5.5 lakh each across the district, he added.