Coimbatore to get four new shelters for the urban homeless

In a move to provide secure housing for the urban homeless, the Coimbatore Corporation is setting up four additional shelters across the city and expanding the capacity of the existing five shelters.

Under the National Urban Livelihood Scheme, four urban homeless shelters(UHS) are under construction at Kadalakkara Lane (Central Zone) near the district collectorate, Mullai Nagar (North Zone), NTP Nagar (South Zone), and Nesavalar Colony (East Zone). This will bring the total number of shelters in the city to nine.

The five existing shelters—located at Poosaripalayam, R.S. Puram (two shelters), K.N.G Pudur, and Kempatty Colony—can accommodate 276 people. Plans are in place to increase this capacity to 300 by adding more beds in the coming months.

Additionally, five to 10 beds remain vacant across all centres. “The shelters consistently have between five and 20 beds vacant at any given time, ensuring there is always space for more people to take shelter,” a Corporation official said.

However, the scheme mandates one homeless shelter per one lakh population, with each UHS accommodating 50-100 individuals. “This is currently lacking in the city, creating a need for four more shelters. Based on demand and feedback from non-profits, the civic body plans to expand the project further,” the official explained.

The four new UHSs are being constructed at a cumulative cost of ₹6.40 crore, with one of them expected to be completed in August and the remaining by December.

“The Central and North Zone shelters will be five-storeyed structures with modern amenities such as lifts and advanced cooking facilities, while the others will be three-storeyed buildings similar to the existing ones,” said Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

The new centres will also include food supply provisions under the scheme, partially funded by the Coimbatore Corporation, with support from NGOs.