Coimbatore to get EV motor testing common facility

March 12, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore will soon get a common testing facility for electric vehicles, mainly motors.

Industry sources said the project, which had the in-principle approval of the State government, will be announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, March 12, at a function at Pollachi.

In a project proposed by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association (SIEMA), and the Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (Si’Tarc) at ₹9.97 crore, the plan is to create facilities in Coimbatore so that the MSMEs can transition to the EV sector.

The participating industry associations will form a cluster with members of the three association and will provide land and building for the facility. The government will provide grant for purchase of machinery, said CODISSIA president G. Thirugnanam.

Coimbatore small-scale industries are strong in the motor sector and hence, the project will focus on EV motors. It will later be expanded to testing of all components, including controllers, related to electric vehicles.

“There is a lot of work to be done, such as formation of a separate company,” said Mr. Thirugnanam. The testing centre will be operated by the promoting company and will be located at Si’tarc, he added.

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

