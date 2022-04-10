Coimbatore to get a water innovation hub

April 10, 2022 19:35 IST

Fraunhofer and Siruthuli will set up an “AQUA-Hub”, a water innovation hub, here.

A press release said that India’s cities faced complicated tasks to meet the infrastructure needs of rapidly growing areas. Water scarcity, inadequate waste water treatment, and lack of access to and knowledge of technological solutions pose major challenges for India’s water sector. Several German players have knowledge and specialised technologies that can contribute to solutions. However, the often specialised and decentralised players find it difficult to gain a foothold in the Indian market.

AQUA-Hub Water Innovation Hubs will be implemented in two Indian Smart Cities, Coimbatore and Solapur, and accompanied by pilot measures of German technology for water quality monitoring. AQUA-Hub addresses the needs of the local water sectors identified in previous projects, as well as the challenges of the German water industry to develop projects, relationships, and business on the Indian market.

Marc Beckett, senior scientist of Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology, interacted with stake holders here recently. Stefan Liehr, Head of Research Unit “Water Resources and Land Use”, Institute for Social-Ecological Research, Germany, was also present. R.S. Krishnaswamy, Convenor of Water Watch at Siruthuli, welcomed the gathering and Anandi Iyer, Director, Fraunhofer Office India, set the context for the meeting.

Siruthuli was instrumental in bringing together various stakeholders.