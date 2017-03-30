Coimbatore to fly high with infrastructure projects

A detailed project report is to be prepared for an elevated expressway on Avinashi Road; works for the first stage of Gandhipuram flyover will be over in May; bids will be invited for the Ukkadam flyover; and efforts are on to expedite the Western Bypass road project. With these, the city is expected to get its much needed boost on the infrastructure front.

Gandhipuram flyover

Sources in the State Highways Department here say that the main works for the first stage of the flyover from Nanjappa Road to Sathyamangalam Road will be completed in May. The finishing touches will also be over in the next two months. The first phase is for 1.75 km from Nanjappa Road.

The second segment of the flyover is on 100 feet road. The original plan was for 1.22 km on that stretch till New Sidhapudur. But, the plan now is to extend it for another 440 m, says an official of the department. “We are yet to get the funds for the portion that will be extended in this segment. We will get it shortly,” the official said. The ₹. 162 crore project commenced in July 2014. “The original schedule was to complete the project in April this year. With the extension of the second stage, we are hopeful of completing it in another six months,” the official added.

Ukkadam flyover

Construction works for the Ukkadam bypass might start in a couple of months. The government has sanctioned ₹. 88.62 crore for land acquisition (1.5 ha private land and 1.7 ha government land) and ₹. 121.82 crore for construction work. The final notification for land acquisition will be issued soon. Meanwhile, bids will also be called for the construction work. It will take about a month to finalise the tender.

According to sources, it will be a 1.97 km, four-lane flyover from Karumbukkadai and will have two ramps, near the Ukkadam junction. It will take about two years for the project to be completed.

Western bypass road

The district administration has sought approval from the State Government to form three special units to survey the land on the alignment proposed for the western bypass road.

The Highways Department had submitted details of the alignment two years ago. When dedicated teams are constituted to survey the land, acquisition process can start soon. Approval for the teams are expected in 10 days, say sources.