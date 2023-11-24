Coimbatore to celebrate German music and food

November 24, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

Oktoberfest, the traditional German festival, is now in Coimbatore. The three-day celebration of German culture took off on Friday with blue and white festoons, trees lit up with lights, German live music, stalls, and German food.

Goethe-Zentrum Coimbatore, in partnership with The Grand Regent, have tried to bring a slice of Bavarian charm to the festival. Visitors can listen to performances by a five-member band (Bleuchsauga, led by its founder Armin Seibert) and taste traditional German cuisine by chef Kurt Henkensmeier, president of the German Chefs Association Rhineland-Palatinate.

Ringing in the festivity here on November 24, German Consul General in Chennai Michaela Kuchler spoke about the origin and evolution of Oktoberfest in Germany, its significance and traditions, and how the annual festival has become a global phenomenon.

G.D. Rajkumar, Managing Director of Gedee Weiler, said while Bengaluru has celebrated Oktoberfest several times, this was the first time in Tamil Nadu. The event is an opportunity for Coimbatore to experience authentic Bavarian food, music, beverages, and celebrations.

According to a press release from the organisers, the celebrations will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on November 25 (Saturday) and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on November 26 (Sunday).

Tickets are sold at Goethe Zentrum, the Grand Regent, and on Bookmyshow.

