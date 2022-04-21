Coimbatore to become fully digital economy by December end

April 21, 2022 18:24 IST

Coimbatore is one of the three districts in the State identified for fully digital economy initiative.

Lead District Manager P. Kousalyadevi told The Hindu Coimbatore, Ranipet, and Thoothukudi had been identified for the project in the State. Coimbatore district had about 900 bank branches and all the savings and current accounts in these branches should have provisions for any one service such as net banking, mobile banking, Aadhaar enabled payments or RuPay Cards.

There were 76.53 lakh savings bank accounts and 5.51 lakh current accounts in these bank branches in the district. These should be connected to any one of the provisions such as net banking or RuPay cards and in case of current account, a point of sale or QR code too. So far, 64.06 lakh savings accounts (81.71 %) had the provision to any of these and 3.91 lakh current accounts (72.7 %) had been given such facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We conducted a branch-level sensitisation programme last month. We should also encourage the customers to use these provisions. Hence, a financial literacy programme will be organised soon to create awareness among customers. The district will be able to achieve the target by the end of December this year,” she said.