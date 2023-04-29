Coimbatore to be a carbon neutral district by 2050, says T.N. Minister

April 29, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore will be a carbon neutral district by 2050, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V. Meyyanathan on Saturday.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Carbon Neutral Coimbatore’, he said Coimbatore is the first district to be part of this initiative in the State. Electricity, transport, and industries are three major sources of carbon emissions worldwide. To reduce carbon emissions, it is necessary to have more electric vehicles, plant saplings in open spaces, increase forest cover, protect water bodies in the city and encourage industries to reduce emissions. These efforts will be taken in Coimbatore and the District Collector is the mission director for the project, the Minister said.

About 10 lakh saplings were planted in the district last year under this initiative, and more saplings of native species will be planted this year. On polluting industries, he told presspersons that coir units in the district should set up treatment plants and recycle water. In the case of brick kilns located in HACA areas, action is being taken via the National Green Tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Climate change glossary released

The Minister also released a climate change glossary and opened a meendum manjapai (yellow cloth bag) ATM. Around 10 such ATMs will be installed in the city, to promote the use of cloth bags.

Focus areas of the carbon zero initiative will also include sustainable agriculture, enhanced energy efficiency, eco=friendly technologies, and sustainable habitats, the Minister said.