Coimbatore to attract ₹2000 crore investment

September 17, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district is expected to attract ₹2,000 crores investment in the coming months, according to a press release from the district administration.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati held a meeting with industrial association heads, industrial estate members, and industry owners recently to discuss about the Global Investors’ Meet to be held in Chennai in January 2024. The participants informed that there were plans by industries to invest ₹2000 crores and Memorandum of Understanding was signed with 48 MSMEs for ₹571 crores investment.

The Collector explained the benefits extended to MSMEs through the MSME Policy for new ventures and expansion of existing units.

Industrial development was essential for long term growth of the State and the government is implementing several schemes through the District Industries Centre, he said. The industries should work jointly to attract investments and government agencies such as SIDCO and DIC will guide the industries for starting new production facilities, he said.

