HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore TNSTC to run 240 extra buses to Madurai, Theni, Tiruchi and Salem for Pongal

January 11, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation plans to operate 240 special buses between Coimbatore and other districts, including Madurai, Theni, Tiruchi and Salem to manage the Pongal weekend crowd.

Officials in the district said 100 buses will be operated to Madurai, 40 to Theni and 50 each to Tiruchi and Salem. The buses will run from Thursday morning to Saturday night, till the rush eases.

Services to Madurai and Theni will be from the Singanallur Bus Stand, those going via Karur and Tiruchi will start from the Sulur Bus Stand, via Salem, Tiruppur, Erode, Anaikatti and Sathyamangalam from Gandhipuram Central Bus Terminus and via Ooty and Mettupalayam from New Bus Stand on Mettupalayam Road, the statement read.

Officials at the TNSTC stated that the additional buses will be run by the existing staff and no extra employees will be appointed. Further, officials claimed that currently, there are two drivers for each bus in 950 buses and 70 spare buses in Coimbatore zone.

As per an earlier report by The Hindu, K. Periyasamy of the Labour Progressive Federation said as per norms, the ratio of buses to drivers must be 1:2.265 to avoid accidents and workers can avail leaves, but this is not followed.

Related Topics

road transport / public transport / transport / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.