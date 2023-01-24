ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore: T.N. Chinnasamy Avenue residents in Peelamedu demand scheme road for easy accessibility

January 24, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Without having direct access to either Avarampalayam road or Avinashi road, the T.N. Chinnasamy Avenue lies in ward 27 in the north zone of Coimbatore Corporation. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Residents of T.N. Chinnasamy Avenue at Peelamedu here have expressed their concerns as the narrow road that leads to the layout has been creating big trouble for motorists.

Without having direct access to either Avarampalayam road or Avinashi road, the area lies in ward 27 in the north zone of Coimbatore Corporation near the Peelamedu water tank that was bounded by the railway track to its northern side. The narrow Rangammal Koil street has been the only approach road from the southern side.

K. Ramachandran, a resident, said there was no proper approach road to the layout. During emergency situations, ambulances struggled to navigate through the cramped road. The narrow stretch was further occupied by the four-wheelers parked on the road.

Movement of vehicles and population density were less in 1988 when the layout was developed. In the past three decades, the number of vehicles passing through the road increased manifold. Another layout was also developed on the adjacent side, said another resident.

The residents demanded that the existing 30 ft road on their layout be connected with Avarampalayam road directly, bypassing the narrow stretch of Rangammal Koil street. They also pointed out a stretch of land, believed to be a watercourse poramboke, available for laying roads at the south of the layout and urged the civic body to consider it on a priority basis.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said it was not possible to lay roads on the watercourse poramboke land. As of now, there was no scheme road sanctioned for that area, but the civic body would explore the possibility of creating a new road.

