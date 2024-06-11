Coimbatore, Tiruppur students win awards at Science Olympiad

Three students from Coimbatore and two from Tiruppur districts have won awards at Science Olympiad Foundation examinations held for 2023-2024.

A press release from the Foundation said that students from 70 countries, including 66,017 students from Coimbatore, and 18,618 from Tiruppur, took part in the examinations.

Naren A, a class V student from Vivek Vidya Mandir, Coimbatore, had scored first rank in the National Science Olympiad; Karthik V, a class IV student from The Camford International School, got second rank in the International Maths Olympiad; and Aditya Midhun, a class IX student from C.S Academy, got second rank in the International English Olympiad.

The release added that Aadhikeshvan S, a class XII student from Veveaham Prime Academy, and Sanjitha L, a class VIII student, from the Kids Club International School, Tiruppur district, secured 160 and 170 international rank respectively in the International Mathematics Olympiad.

Empanelment for Defence incubation project

Coimbatore-based Forge Innovation and Ventures is one of the six partners empanelled for the “Advanced Open Defence Innovation Programme” (ADITI).

A press release from Forge said it will be a “strategic partner incubator” for the programme implemented under iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence). Grant up to ₹25 crore will be sanctioned to it to support MSMEs and startups to develop and translate “futuristic defence technologies”. Currently, Forge manages 20 % of active iDEX projects as it is one of 29 partner incubators empanelled by iDEX, the release added.

